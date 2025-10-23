

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $711 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $4.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $3.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $3.103 billion from $3.051 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $711 Mln. vs. $1.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.16 vs. $4.85 last year. -Revenue: $3.103 Bln vs. $3.051 Bln last year.



