

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $67.81 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $51.19 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.577 billion from $1.431 billion last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $67.81 Mln. vs. $51.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.577 Bln vs. $1.431 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.57 - $3.62 Full year revenue guidance: $6.025 - $6.075 Bln



