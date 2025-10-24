Duni Group's Board of Directors Decides on Updated Group Targets from 2026

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Duni Group has approved updated financial and sustainability targets, effective January 2026. The revised framework reflects an elevated growth ambition, an adjusted dividend policy, and an expanded sustainability agenda - with a sharpened focus on climate, circularity, supplier responsibility, and workplace safety. The update is designed to more clearly align with the Group's strategic direction going forward.

This adjustment marks a strategic shift in line with Duni Group's long-term direction. It comes midway through the "Decade of Action" - a ten-year ambition launched in 2021 to drive profitable and sustainable growth through clear targets in business development, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. The renewed targets represent the next step in evolving the strategy to ensure continued progress toward goal fulfillment.

Financial Targets

The financial targets have been revised to reflect Duni Group's growth ambitions and profitability focus, maintaining a balanced approach between organic development and acquisitions. They provide a clear direction for the Group's business development.

Sales Growth: Minimum 6% total annual sales growth, compared to the previous target of 5% organic growth. The new target includes both organic and acquisition-driven growth, with the aim that approximately half of the growth will be organic.

Minimum 6% total annual sales growth, compared to the previous target of 5% organic growth. The new target includes both organic and acquisition-driven growth, with the aim that approximately half of the growth will be organic. Operating Margin : The target of at least a 10% operating margin remains unchanged.

: The target of at least a 10% operating margin remains unchanged. Dividend: Over 50% of net profit after tax, compared to the previous target of over 40%.

Sustainability Targets

The sustainability targets have been updated to more clearly support the Group's long-term strategy. The focus is on four overarching areas: climate, circularity, supplier responsibility, and workplace safety.

Climate (target year 2030): Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets remain unchanged. Emissions in Scope 1 and 2 are to be reduced by 57%, and Scope 3 by 46% by 2030, in line with Duni Group's SBTi-approved climate targets. The Scope 3 target will be reviewed in 2026 to better reflect growth ambitions. The net zero ambition includes interim targets for 2030 and a final goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets remain unchanged. Emissions in Scope 1 and 2 are to be reduced by 57%, and Scope 3 by 46% by 2030, in line with Duni Group's SBTi-approved climate targets. The Scope 3 target will be reviewed in 2026 to better reflect growth ambitions. The net zero ambition includes interim targets for 2030 and a final goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Circularity (target year 2030): Minimum 90% renewable or recycled input materials. This replaces the previous fossil plastic target and introduces a broader, more business-relevant definition.

Minimum 90% renewable or recycled input materials. This replaces the previous fossil plastic target and introduces a broader, more business-relevant definition. Supplier Responsibility (target year 2030): 100% of the Group's suppliers must have signed Duni Group's Business Partner Code of Conduct.

100% of the Group's suppliers must have signed Duni Group's Business Partner Code of Conduct. Workplace Safety (target year 2030): Fewer than 10 work-related lost time incidents (LTI) per 1,000 employees.

All Group targets are reported quarterly, with the exception of Scope 3, which is reported annually.

Targets That Reflect Business Direction

- The new Group targets underscore our ambition to be a credible sustainability leader in our industry. With a sharpened environmental focus, reinforced social engagement, and continued strong governance, the sustainability framework is being broadened - while the financial direction is clarified. The targets are more closely aligned with the business drivers and the forward-looking strategy adopted, says Thomas Gustafsson, Chair of the Board.

The updated Group targets will take effect in January 2026.

CONTACT:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Amanda Larsson, Head of Communications, +46 76-608 33 08, amanda.larsson@duni.com

Duni AB (publ) Box 237

201 22 Malmö

Telefon: 040-10 62 00 www.dunigroup.se

Organisationsnummer: 556536-7488

