Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (ISIN Code: IT0005450819 Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX) hereby informs the public that the Board of Directors has initiated a new phase of governance aimed at strengthening the Company's managerial structure and further consolidating its organisational framework.

Operational leadership has been entrusted to Paolo Bona, formerly Chief Business Officer of Mexedia, a senior executive with longstanding experience across the technology, telecommunications and financial services sectors. His career has been characterised by a strong focus on the definition and implementation of corporate development strategies, extraordinary finance transactions and advanced governance models. In his previous role, he played a key role in reinforcing the Group's managerial structure and integrating its strategic functions, promoting a management approach based on solidity, transparency and long-term value creation. The assignment of executive responsibility represents a continuation in the Company's evolution and further strengthens the coherence of its strategic direction.

Supporting this new phase, Augusto Pellegrini has joined the Board of Directors. With over thirty years of international experience in telecommunications, digital services and financial infrastructures, he has held senior positions within European multinational groups, leading industrial development initiatives, operational start-ups and organisational restructuring processes. As co-founder of innovative fintech ventures, he has demonstrated strong strategic capabilities in the development of partnerships and the identification of new growth trajectories. His presence on the Board enhances the Group's managerial competencies in the areas of organisation, strategy and institutional development.

Commenting on the launch of this new phase, Paolo Bona stated that the enhancement of the Company's governance is a key element in consolidating its evolution and ensuring a management model based on efficiency, accountability and long-term stability. The Board of Directors expressed its support for this path, emphasising that the presence of diversified managerial expertise will reinforce the alignment between strategic vision and execution capabilities.

Mexedia reaffirms its commitment to pursuing its development path through a governance model based on stability, managerial responsibility and the enhancement of human capital, with the objective of supporting the Company's strategic evolution over the medium to long term.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current expectations of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit regarding future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various economic, industry or market factors, as well as elements not under the control of the Company.

About Mexedia

Mexedia is a technology platform specialising in the development of digital communication solutions that enable the management of customer interactions for companies and organisations. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker ALMEX), the Company operates through a model focused on organisational solidity, technological innovation and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Mexedia S.p.A. S.B.

Via di Affogalasino, 105 00148

Rome RM, Italy

T: +39 (06) 94502581

mexedia.com

PEC: mexediaspa@legalmail.it

Cap. Soc.: 57.000.000,00 i.v.

P.IVA e C.F: 15997541006

REA: 1627922

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251024354779/en/

Contacts:

Vincenzo La Barbera

Investor Relations Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

phone +39 351 8447229

investor.relations@mexedia.com