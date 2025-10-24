Attendo AB: Attendo's interim report for July-September 2025: The strongest quarter to date, driven by the development in Finland

Developments continued to be positive during the third quarter of the year, primarily driven by the Finnish operations and increased occupancy in nursing homes in both Finland and Scandinavia. The strong financial performance enables us to continue to invest in quality, technology and the development of methods, to keep solving complex care challenges in a society in which more and more people are living for longer. All the indicators are showing that Attendo will reach its current financial target ahead of schedule, so Attendo will provide updated financial targets in conjunction with the next quarterly report.

Statement from Martin Tivéus, Attendo president and CEO:

"During the quarter, we opened a new nursing home and two disabled care homes. Rising demand and good cooperation with welfare regions and municipalities led to increased occupancy in nursing homes in both Finland and Sweden during the quarter. The positive development at Attendo is creating the basis for continued investment in modern care operations, and creates value for all our stakeholders - not least society in general".

Summary of the third quarter 2025



Net sales amounted to SEK 4,769m (4,875). Total growth amounted to -2.2 percent, of which organic growth was -1.1 percent. Organic and acquired growth excluding currency effects, ended contracts and rehab operations was 3.5%.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA)1 amounted to SEK 482m (402), corresponding to a margin of 10.1 percent (8.2).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 648m (536), corresponding to an operating margin of 13.6 percent (11.0).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 333m (235). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 2.23 (1.50). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.39 (1.87).

Free cash flow increased by SEK 111m to SEK 202m (91).

The number of beds in Attendo's homes at the end of the period was 21,405 (21,225). Occupancy in homes was 87 percent (86).



Summary of the period January - September 2025



Net sales amounted to SEK 14,195m (14,102). Total growth amounted to 0.7 percent, of which organic growth was 0.0 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA)1 was SEK 920m (726), corresponding to an operating margin of 6.5 percent (5.1).



Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 1,378m (1,127), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.7 percent (8.0).

The profit for the period amounted to SEK 554m (342). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 3.68 (2.15). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution were SEK 4.37 (3.11).

Free cash flow increased by SEK 249m to SEK 559m (310).

Invitation to presentation



In connection with the release of the interim report, a webcast presentation will be held at 10.00 am (CET), hosted by Attendo CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Mikael Malmgren.

You can follow the presentation on the following page:

https://attendo.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation by calling in. To obtain call-in details, please send your request to: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)

This is information that Attendo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 08.00 CET on 24 October 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Malmgren, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 8 586 252 00 I email: mikael.malmgren@attendo.com

Josefine Uppling, Communications and Sustainability Director Attendo

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21 | email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

attendo.com

Attendo - the leading care company in the Nordics | Since 1985, seeing, supporting and strengthening people with care needs has been the starting point of everything Attendo does. In addition to care for older people, Attendo provides care for people with disabilities and social care for individuals and families. Attendo has more than 35,000 employees and is locally anchored with around 800 facilities in 300 municipalities in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Every day Attendo's employees has thousands of encounters with customers. In all these encounters, we manifest Attendo's shared values of care, commitment and competence.

This information is information that Attendo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.