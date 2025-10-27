Attendo AB: Attendo divests its child welfare and family care operations in Finland

Attendo and Validia have signed an agreement whereby Attendo will divest its childcare and family care operations in Finland, with Validia as the new owner. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of the fourth quarter of 2025.

As the clear strategic direction for Attendo in Finland is to continue to develop services for the elderly, people with disabilities and mental health issues, and for substance abuse rehabilitation clients, the divestment of the operations within child welfare and family care is a natural step.

"We are pleased that our child welfare and family care operations are now with a player that wants to continue to develop them in a long-term manner. Attendo Finland will focus on developing services for seniors, people with disabilities, and people with mental health and substance abuse issues. Our aim is to be the best partner in these services in Finland," says Virpi Holmqvist, Managing Director, Attendo Finland

The transaction has no material impact on Attendo's results.

