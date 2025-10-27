Anzeige
WKN: A2AA6V | ISIN: SE0007666110
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:08
7,150 Euro
+9,83 % +0,640
27.10.2025
Attendo AB: Attendo files claim against the city of Västerås after incorrect termination of home care contract

Attendo's view is that the City of Västerås had no basis for the termination of the home care agreement that occurred earlier this year. Attendo has also been informed that the preliminary investigations that were initiated due to the police report that the City of Västerås made have been closed.

In June 2025, Attendo announced that they had investigated the city's grounds for revocation, which primarily consisted of allegations of systematic misregistration, and had found that the city's conclusions were incorrect.

"We are proud of the home care we provided in the city for 25 years, and our many employees delivered high-quality care throughout the years, with very satisfied customers. It is regrettable that Västerås has acted so negligently towards its residents. When the agreement was cancelled, our employees and our customers had very little time to adapt. The political circus has caused damage to many. This is not how it should be", says Stina Holmlund Kelly, Segment Manager Home Care, Attendo Scandinavia.

In addition to the treatment that Attendo's customers and employees have suffered due to the unjustified termination of the agreement by the City of Västerås, Attendo has suffered both trust and financial damage. Attendo has therefore made claims against the City for compensation for the damages, and dialogue is ongoing.

"The fact that the preliminary investigations have now been closed was expected and in line with what our internal investigation have shown. It is a vindication. Attendo is, in partnership with Swedish municipalities, part of the solution to the major care challenges we see today and in the future - nothing else", says Stina Holmlund Kelly.

Attendo has communicated both its internal investigation and its claims with the city of Västerås.

Attendo AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Linda Bengtsson, Head of Press and External Communications, Attendo
Phone: +46 72 251 10 06 | email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

attendo.com
Attendo - the leading care company in the Nordics | Since 1985, seeing, supporting and strengthening people with care needs has been the starting point of everything Attendo does. In addition to care for older people, Attendo provides care for people with disabilities and social care for individuals and families. Attendo has more than 35,000 employees and is locally anchored with around 800 facilities in 300 municipalities in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Every day Attendo's employees has thousands of encounters with customers. In all these encounters, we manifest Attendo's shared values of care, commitment and competence.

