Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Sep 2025

Revenue increased by 7 percent, and net letting continues to be positive. To clarify our focus on long-term profitable growth, the Board has adopted new key financial targets.

Third quarter of 2025

Income increased by 7 per cent to SEK 666m (622)

Net leasing amounted to SEK 1m (8)

Operating surplus increased by 5 per cent to SEK 484m (462)

Property management income increased by 3 per cent to SEK 267m (258)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 16m (24) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK 120m (-237)

Profit after tax was SEK 303m (-11)

Earnings per share were SEK 2.14 (-0.08)

Period Jan-Sep 2025

Income increased by 5 per cent to SEK 1,993m (1,895)

Net leasing amounted to SEK 4m (20)

Operating surplus increased by 6 per cent to SEK 1,390m (1,315)

Property management income increased by 8 per cent to SEK 756m (698)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -108m (40) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK 12m (-112)

Profit after tax was SEK 472m (365)

Earnings per share were SEK 3.33 (2.58)

- Our local presence, combined with economies of scale in terms of access to capital and investment capacity, along with our expertise, provide good conditions for driving organic growth and continuing to create strong cash flows. Our direction is clearly marked out and now it's all about delivery, says David Carlsson, CEO.

New financial goals from 2026:

Average annual growth in profit from property management per share of 10 percent

Average annual growth in net asset value per share of 10 percent

Presentation of the report

Today at 09:30 CEST, CEO David Carlsson and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se

