Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC2V | ISIN: SE0001634262 | Ticker-Symbol: D1F
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:10
5,685 Euro
-0,52 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7105,86011:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 10:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös completes transactions in Sundsvall and Luleå

Diös has acquired a centrally located office property in Sundsvall and divested a mixed-use property outside central Luleå. These transactions align with Diös' portfolio strategy to grow in central locations with development potential while freeing up capital through divestments in non-prioritized areas. Transfer of ownership in both transactions will take place on February 1.

Acquisition in central Sundsvall
Diös acquires the property Gasverket 1 from the municipal company SKIFU. The property is situated in an attractive location directly adjacent to the central station and city center. The lettable area amounts to approximately 2,600 sqm and mainly consists of offices. The largest tenant is Sundsvall Energi, which has an eight-year lease agreement. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 5,7 million and the economic occupancy rate is 98 percent. An ongoing zoning plan, which has been through consultation, also creates future development opportunities.

Divestment in Luleå
Diös divests the mixed-use property Bergnäset 2:671 to Lärkstaden AB. The property, approximately 11,000 sqm, is located on the outskirts of Luleå. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 11 million and the occupancy rate is 90 percent.

"Through the acquisition in Sundsvall, we strengthen our position in an area where we already see strong growth and where the ongoing zoning plan creates attractive development potential. The divestment in Luleå is a natural step in our portfolio optimization, where we focus our resources on properties in locations where we can create the most value. These transactions support our long-term strategy and contribute to continued profitable, stable, and sustainable growth," says Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös.

The net effect of the transactions is cash neutral for Diös. The transactions takes place in a company form

For further information please contact:
Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions
Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 08
E-mail: annie.franzon@dios.se

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in cities with growth potential. With a property value of SEK 32,8 billion, a portfolio of 323 properties and a lettable area of 1,617 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. The market extends from Luleå to Borlänge, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its
shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se
Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Phone: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se| Org.nr: 556501-1771

Image Attachments
Gasverket 1

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.