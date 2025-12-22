Diös Fastigheter AB: Diös completes transactions in Sundsvall and Luleå

Diös has acquired a centrally located office property in Sundsvall and divested a mixed-use property outside central Luleå. These transactions align with Diös' portfolio strategy to grow in central locations with development potential while freeing up capital through divestments in non-prioritized areas. Transfer of ownership in both transactions will take place on February 1.

Acquisition in central Sundsvall

Diös acquires the property Gasverket 1 from the municipal company SKIFU. The property is situated in an attractive location directly adjacent to the central station and city center. The lettable area amounts to approximately 2,600 sqm and mainly consists of offices. The largest tenant is Sundsvall Energi, which has an eight-year lease agreement. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 5,7 million and the economic occupancy rate is 98 percent. An ongoing zoning plan, which has been through consultation, also creates future development opportunities.

Divestment in Luleå

Diös divests the mixed-use property Bergnäset 2:671 to Lärkstaden AB. The property, approximately 11,000 sqm, is located on the outskirts of Luleå. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 11 million and the occupancy rate is 90 percent.

"Through the acquisition in Sundsvall, we strengthen our position in an area where we already see strong growth and where the ongoing zoning plan creates attractive development potential. The divestment in Luleå is a natural step in our portfolio optimization, where we focus our resources on properties in locations where we can create the most value. These transactions support our long-term strategy and contribute to continued profitable, stable, and sustainable growth," says Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös.

The net effect of the transactions is cash neutral for Diös. The transactions takes place in a company form

For further information please contact:

Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions

Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 08

E-mail: annie.franzon@dios.se

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in cities with growth potential. With a property value of SEK 32,8 billion, a portfolio of 323 properties and a lettable area of 1,617 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. The market extends from Luleå to Borlänge, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its

shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se

Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Phone: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se| Org.nr: 556501-1771



Image Attachments

Gasverket 1