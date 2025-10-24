GENENTA SCIENCE SPA: Genenta and Anemocyte Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Off-The-Shelf LVV Plasmid DNA Production

MILAN, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), a pioneer Company in immuno-oncology, and ANEMOCYTE, a leading provider of advanced therapy and nucleic acids solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with a focus on off-the-shelf lentiviral vector ("LVV") Plasmid DNA technology platform. This new agreement builds and expands on the existing successful partnership between the two companies, which has focused on the production of Plasmid DNA.

The partnership leverages Genenta's robust and well-tested LVV Plasmid DNA technology, a platform developed from the foundational research of Professor Luigi Naldini, co-founder of Genenta. This established and proven technology will enable ANEMOCYTE to enhance its offering to clients, providing a reliable source of top-quality materials from R&D to GMP grade, from preclinical to commercial stages.

"Our expanded collaboration with ANEMOCYTE represents a natural progression of a successful partnership in plasmid DNA manufacturing," said Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO at Genenta Science. "By making our clinically validated LVV Plasmid DNA technology platform available to ANEMOCYTE and its clients, we are contributing to the reliable and scalable development of advanced therapy programs across the industry."

Marco Ferrari, CEO at ANEMOCYTE added, "Our collaboration with Genenta has already yielded excellent results. By formalizing this new partnership, we are ensuring our clients have access to a robust, well-established platform for their advanced therapy programs, backed by Genenta's extensive track record."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores their shared commitment to supporting the life science industry with innovative and reliable solutions.

About Anemocyte: Anemocyte is a Biotech Manufacturing Organization ("BMO") based in Italy, offering comprehensive development and manufacturing services and providing innovative solutions and products from R&D to GMP. Specialized in the research, development, and production of pDNA and mRNA, Anemocyte brings over 25 years of expertise in innovative therapies and related starting materials.

About Genenta Science: Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Genenta's first-in-class product candidate is Temferon, which is designed to allow the expression of immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment by bone marrow-derived myeloid cells and enables a durable and targeted response. Genenta has completed a Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme ("GBM") patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter, which suggests the potential reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and the inhibition of myeloid-induced tolerance, while allowing the induction of T cell responses, potentially breaking immune tolerance. Genenta's treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the funding to be provided by the Mandatory Convertible Bond, the completion and timing of Genenta's phase 2A clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with uMGMT-GBM, its phase 1 clinical trial for metastatic RCC or any related studies, as well as Genenta's ability to fund its research and development plans. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. This press release discusses product candidates that are under preclinical or clinical evaluation and that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Until finalized in a clinical study report, clinical trial data presented herein remain subject to adjustment as a result of clinical site audits and other review processes. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates or the use for which such product candidates are being studied.Temferon is an investigational product candidate for which the effectiveness and safety have not been established. In addition, Temferon is not approved for use in any jurisdiction.

Genenta Science Media

Tiziana Pollio, Mobile: +39 348 23 15 143

Email: tiziana.pollio@genenta.com

Anemocyte Media

Telephone +39 0299372311

Email: media@anemocyte.com

www.anemocyte.com