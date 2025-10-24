Lausanne, Switzerland, Kawasaki, Japan, and New Taipei City, Taiwan, Oct 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the international governing body for gymnastics worldwide Fujitsu Limited, and Acer Medical Inc., which provides AI-powered medical image processing and preventive medicine, today announced a collaboration to develop a points-based health promoting insurance concept. The proposed service will feature a smartphone app, developed by Acer Medical, that uses AI to digitize FIG's gymnastics program for seniors.Through its Measures for Aging Society Working Group (ASWG), FIG aims to promote healthy aging by offering a gymnastics program for seniors aimed at preventing frailty in later life. In this collaboration, Acer Medical has developed a smartphone app that digitizes this program. The app utilizes aiGait powered by Uvance, a solution in development by Acer Medical that incorporates Fujitsu's advanced skeleton recognition AI technology from its AI Technologies and Solutions offering, to serve as a reference for the early discovery of relevant diseases. Users perform exercises recommended by FIG's ASWG and the app captures their movements with a camera, analyzing form as well as muscle strength and range of motion to evaluate whether exercises are performed correctly. Based on these assessments, the app proposes suitable exercise routines for each user.The three parties will carry out a field trial from October 23 to October 24, 2025 at the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta where local seniors will be able to experience the app.Furthermore, the three parties will develop a points-based health-promotion insurance concept. This proposed service will convert users' exercise assessments from the app and participation in health check-ups into points, which can then be used for insurance premium discounts or other benefits. Participating insurance companies will be selected by the parties at a later date.Through this initiative, FIG aims to promote the widespread adoption of gymnastics programs for seniors and accelerate its contribution to extending healthy life expectancies through sports, as envisioned by the ASWG. The initial target for this insurance service will be the estimated 30 million worldwide participants in FIG's Gymnastics for All sports program. FIG will also contribute to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia [1].Fujitsu will contribute to promoting the health of seniors through its advanced skeleton recognition AI technology. Furthermore, under its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu will continue to co-create with Uvance Partners to realize advanced health management services through Decision Intelligence powered by data and AI, thereby advancing people's well-being.Acer Medical will enhance the abnormal gait pattern detection function in aiGait to meet the growing demand for preventive medicine and smart healthcare in aging societies. Acer Medical is transforming routine movements?like standing, sitting, and walking?into valuable clinical insights. The goal is to help caregivers and clinicians detect subtle changes early, enabling timely intervention and improving patient outcomes.About Powered by Uvance / Uvance PartnersAchieving the sustainability transformation envisioned by Fujitsu Uvance requires collaboration with partners who bring diverse knowledge and technologies to jointly create a sustainable future. These Uvance Partners integrate Fujitsu Uvance offerings to develop and deliver innovative "powered by Uvance" products, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Fujitsu is committed to growing alongside its Uvance Partners, expanding business opportunities, and addressing critical social challenges together.[1] Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017?2025 (World Health Organization)About FIGThe International Gymnastics Federation is the governing body for gymnastics worldwide. It is the oldest established international federation of an Olympic sport and has participated in the Olympic Games since their revival in 1896. The FIG governs nine sports: Gymnastics for All, Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline - including Double Mini-trampoline and Tumbling -, Aerobics, Acrobatics, Parkour and Paragymnastics.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout Acer MedicalAcer Medical is the first subsidiary of the Acer Group focusing on Artificial Intelligence, dedicated to bridging the gap between technology and medicine through artificial intelligence, rich clinical data, and advanced software development, providing medical practitioners with actionable insights. We are dedicated to smart medical software and hardware integrated solutions based on AI-driven medical imaging diagnostic technologies.Acer Medical is one of the few companies with a comprehensive AI healthcare technology pipeline. 