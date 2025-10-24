Jordan Tourism Board: Ryanair Expands Winter Network to Jordan with 18 Routes Linking Amman to 12 EU Countries

Europe's No.1 airline strengthens tourism ties with Jordan through a record 300,000-seat winter schedule and new long-term investment plan

AMMAN, Jordan, Oct. 24, 2025, Europe's No.1 airline, announced a record Winter schedule for Amman, offering over 300,000 seats across 18 destinations and connecting Jordan to 12 EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The rapid restoration of Ryanair's full operations at Amman Airport reflects the pro-business approach of the Jordanian Government and the airport's pragmatic support, reinforcing Jordan's position as one of the Middle East's most attractive and accessible tourism destinations. Ryanair reaffirmed its commitment to driving inbound tourism and economic growth by offering Europe's lowest fares, allowing visitors to spend more in Jordan's local hotels, restaurants, and services, directly supporting job creation and local businesses.

Ryanair also unveiled an ambitious investment proposal for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which envisions increasing annual traffic by 360% to reach 3 million seats, operating 50 direct connections from European cities to Jordan, launching new flights to Marka (Amman) Airport, and maintaining year-round services to Aqaba.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said: "Ryanair is thrilled to announce the return to full operations in Jordan this October with a record Winter schedule for Amman. With 84 weekly flights across 18 routes to 12 European countries, this expansion strengthens Jordan's position as a leading tourism destination while driving connectivity, jobs, and economic growth. We look forward to working with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to deliver our new investment plan and welcome millions of European visitors to experience the country's rich culture and history."

Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Emad Hijazeen, said: "The announcement of 18 Ryanair routes to Amman for the Winter 25/26 Season marks a major milestone for Jordan's aviation and tourism sectors. This growth reinforces Jordan's position as a key regional tourism and investment hub and reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with Ryanair."

Jordan Tourism Board Managing Director, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said: "Since our partnership began in 2018, Ryanair has been instrumental in promoting Jordan as an accessible and competitive destination for European travellers. Together, we've welcomed over a million visitors and positioned Jordan globally as a must-visit destination through tailored marketing and expanded connectivity."

