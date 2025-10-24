

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group (UBSG.SW) announced that, Beatriz Martin, Head of Non-Core and Legacy, will become Chief Operating Officer. She will also continue to act as President EMEA and UK Chief Executive.



Michelle Bereaux, Group Integration Officer, will take on the role of Group Head Compliance and Operational Risk Control. She will relinquish her duties as Integration Officer once she assumes new responsibilities. As Chief Technology Officer, Mike Dargan will focus on capturing opportunities arising from innovation and technological changes.



Responsibility for Governmental and Regulatory Affairs will be transferred to Group CFO Todd Tuckner. Group Security will be integrated into the Group Human Resources and Corporate Services organization.



Also, Lukas Gähwiler will not stand for re-election to the UBS Group AG Board at the AGM in April 2026. He decided to retire from his role as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Markus Ronner will be nominated as Vice Chairman of UBS Group AG Board.



