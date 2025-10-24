From Dubai to the Dominican Republic: How DP World's Economic Zones Are Redefining Sustainable Trade in the Americas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / DP World:

JAFZA's blueprint for sustainable growth is inspiring ESG-driven development across the Americas - from Dubai's thriving free zone to DP World's transformative SEZ expansion in the Dominican Republic.

JAFZA has grown to more than 11,000 companies

When DP World established the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in 1985, few could have imagined it would become a global model for how logistics ecosystems can fuel sustainable, inclusive growth. Four decades later, JAFZA stands as one of the world's leading free zones - supporting 160,000 jobs, generating AED 5.6 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), and accounting for 74% of Dubai's total FDI inflow in 2023.

JAFZA's success rests on a simple premise: when trade flows efficiently, economies grow inclusively. By combining seamless logistics infrastructure with smart policy incentives, JAFZA has created an environment where more than 11,000 businesses - including 500 Fortune 100 firms - can thrive. JAFZA recently marked its 40th anniversary with record-breaking trade volumes of $190 billion, representing a 15% year-on-year increase.

But JAFZA is more than a hub of commerce; it is a living example of how long-term thinking, digital innovation, and sustainability can transform a port community into a global growth engine. Its scalable facilities, digitalized customs systems, and environmental management initiatives demonstrate how economic zones can deliver shared prosperity while reducing environmental impact.

JAFZA: A Model for Sustainable Trade and Economic Growth

What makes JAFZA's model so powerful is its integrated design - one that unites terminals, logistics parks, and multimodal transport under a single operational ecosystem. This integration doesn't just increase efficiency; it reduces emissions, streamlines compliance, and enhances supply chain transparency.

JAFZA's success has inspired similar models worldwide. From its digital trade platforms to its sustainability-driven infrastructure investments, the free zone's influence extends well beyond Dubai, shaping how global logistics hubs are conceived and built.

Adapting the Blueprint to the Americas: The Dominican Republic SEZ

Today, JAFZA's blueprint is being replicated across DP World's global network - from Berbera in Somaliland to Sokhna in Egypt - and now, across the Americas through a new generation of ESG-driven Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

A standout example is DP World's $760 million expansion of its SEZ in the Dominican Republic - a project that integrates port operations, logistics parks, and industrial clusters into a single sustainable ecosystem. The Caucedo SEZ is designed not only to increase container handling capacity from 2.5 million to 3.1 million TEUs but also to create 225 hectares of low-carbon industrial development.

This development reflects the same principles that made JAFZA a success:

Sustainability first. The Dominican SEZ operates with 100 percent electric cargo-handling equipment and a 2 MW solar network to minimize emissions.

People at the center. Through the DP World Academy, the project offers STEM training and management certifications for local workers, creating a pipeline for high-skill careers in logistics and manufacturing.

Trade resilience. With direct links to Miami and New York within five days, the SEZ provides nearshoring solutions that strengthen regional supply chains while reducing carbon miles for manufacturers.

ESG Integration as a Driver of Regional Competitiveness

Both JAFZA and Caucedo demonstrate how trade infrastructure, when designed through an ESG lens, can become a powerful engine for sustainable competitiveness. DP World's approach - combining digital transformation with renewable energy, workforce development, and circular economy practices - sets a new global benchmark for integrated economic zones.

These ecosystems are more than physical spaces; they are innovation platforms that connect investors, small businesses, and communities, unlocking long-term opportunities while protecting natural resources.

From Ports to People: Creating Inclusive Economic Impact

Across both Dubai and the Dominican Republic, DP World's economic zones demonstrate how trade can be a force for good. Each investment prioritizes local employment, environmental protection, and digital transformation to build economies that are resilient and future-ready.

From JAFZA's early focus on streamlined customs and renewable-energy compliance to Caucedo's all-electric operations and training programs for underrepresented groups, these initiatives prove that economic zones can do more than facilitate trade - they can transform lives.

As global supply chains shift toward regional models, DP World's experience across continents offers a clear lesson: sustainable growth comes from integrating infrastructure with innovation and inclusion. Whether in Dubai or the Dominican Republic, DP World's vision remains the same: building the next generation of trade ecosystems that connect markets, empower communities, and protect the planet.

