Petra Diamonds Ltd - Annual Report - Clarification
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
24 October 2025
LSE: PDL
Petra Diamonds Limited
("Petra" or "the Company")
Annual Report - Clarification
It has come to the Company's attention that, due to a typographical error, a table was incorrectly set out in the "Warrant Incentive Plan" section of the proposed new directors' remuneration policy on page 114 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 (" Annual Report"), which was published on 17 October 2025.
In particular, the Annual Report states that the Warrant Incentive Plan is subject to a maximum award of up to 200% of salary, which is incorrect as there is no maximum award linked to salary. The maximum number of shares in respect of which warrants may be granted under the Warrant Incentive Plan is 16 million, with individual grant maximums for certain individuals.
For clarity, the full "Warrant Incentive Plan" section, including the correct table, is set out below.
Warrant Incentive Plan
Purpose and link to strategy
Operation
Maximum opportunity
The proposed new directors' remuneration policy will be presented for approval by shareholders under resolution 11 of the Company's Special General Meeting to be held on Thursday 6 November 2025 at 8.30am (the " SGM").
For the avoidance of doubt, the proposed incentivisation plan that is available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand that will be presented for approval by shareholders under resolution 10 at the SGM, is correct.
Petra Diamonds, London
investorrelations@petradiamonds.com
ABOUT PETRA DIAMONDS
Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch).
Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.
Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.
Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.
