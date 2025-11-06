Petra Diamonds Ltd - Results of Special General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Results of Special General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that, at the Special General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of Special General Meeting contained within the combined prospectus and circular dated 17 October 2025 (the " Prospectus") were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each Resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes for (incl. discretionary) % of Votes cast Votes against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast Total Votes Withheld 1. To allot up to 114,236,344 new Ordinary Shares in connection with the Rights Issue. 134,849,281 99.99 14,707 0.01 69.45% 42 2. To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Rights Issue. 134,849,281 99.99 12,427 0.01 69.44% 2,322 3. To allot 11,423,634 new Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the Backstop Fee due to the Backstop Shareholders. 134,851,561 99.99 12,427 0.01 69.45% 42 4. To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the issue of Ordinary Shares in satisfaction of the Backstop Fee. 134,849,241 99.99 12,467 0.01 69.44% 2,322 5. To allot up to 41,000,000 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the PICE Mechanism. 134,849,241 99.99 12,467 0.01 69.44% 2,322 6. To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of Ordinary Shares under the PICE Mechanism. 134,849,241 99.99 12,467 0.01 69.44% 2,322 7. To allot 48 million Work Fee Warrants (being rights to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares) issued to the Working Group of Noteholders. 134,849,241 99.99 12,467 0.01 69.44% 2,322 8. To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the issue of the Work Fee Warrants. 134,849,241 99.99 12,467 0.01 69.44% 2,322 9. To allot 16 million Incentivisation Warrants (being rights to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares) pursuant to the proposed Incentivisation Plan arrangements and issued to management, the Chairman and other senior managers of the Company. 127,597,897 94.61 7,263,811 5.39 69.44% 2,322 10. To approve the rules of the Incentivisation Plan. 127,597,897 95.07 6,622,887 4.93 69.11% 643,246 11. To approve a revised Remuneration Policy to take effect immediately following the Special General Meeting. 127,597,897 94.61 7,263,616 5.39 69.44% 2,517

* Votes in favour include votes where the Chair of the Special General Meeting was given discretion regarding how to vote.

** Percentages are expressed as a proportion of total votes cast (which does not include votes withheld).

*** A 'vote withheld' is not a vote under law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' the Resolutions.

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.petradiamonds.com .

The Record Date for entitlements under the Rights Issue for Qualifying Shareholders and to vote at the Special General Meeting was close of business on 4 November 2025. As at the Record Date, the total number of Existing Shares eligible to be voted at the Special General Meeting was 194,201,785 shares.

The passing of the Resolutions will enable the Company to proceed with the fully underwritten Rights Issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately £18.8 million (equivalent to US$25.1 million). The Rights Issue remains conditional upon, amongst other things, Admission of the Rights Issue Shares by not later than 8.00 a.m. on 7 November 2025 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Sponsor may agree, being no later than 21 November 2025).

The Company confirms that the Implementation Deed has now been executed.

Provisional Allotment Letters in connection with the Rights Issue are expected to be posted today to Qualifying Non - CREST Shareholders and Qualifying CREST Shareholders will receive a credit to their appropriate stock accounts in CREST in respect of the DI Nil Paid Rights to which they are entitled as soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m. on 7 November 2025.

Applications have been made to the FCA for 114,236,344 Rights Issue Shares to be admitted to listing on the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the FCA, and to the London Stock Exchange for such Rights Issue Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market for listed securities. It is expected that the rights to acquire Rights Issue Shares, nil paid (the " Nil Paid Rights") will be admitted to trading on a multi-lateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange. The Rights Issue Shares will be issued under authority granted by the Resolutions passed at today's Special General Meeting.

It is expected that Admission of the Rights Issue Shares and admission of, and commencement of dealings in, the Nil Paid Rights on a multi-lateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange, will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 7 November 2025.

The latest date for acceptance, payment in full and registration of renunciation of Provisional Allotment Letters for the Rights Issue is 11.00 a.m. on 21 November 2025.

The expected timetable of principal events for the Rights Issue is set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

Copies of the Resolutions passed at the Special General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2R and 6.4.3R and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Capitalised terms not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus published by the Company on 17 October 2025, which is available on the Company's website at www.petradiamonds.com.

Petra Diamonds, London

Julia Stone

Kelsey Traynor

Peel Hunt LLP (Sponsor to Petra)

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Emily Bhasin

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP is acting as legal counsel to Petra in connection with the Refinancing.

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com

appendix

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

The times and dates below are indicative only and may be subject to change (1) .

Existing Shares marked "ex-rights" by the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 7 November 2025 Admission of the Rights Issue Shares and admission of, and commencement of dealings in, the Nil Paid Rights on a multi-lateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 7 November 2025 DI Nil Paid Rights enabled in CREST As soon as practicable after 8:00 a.m. on 7 November 2025 DI Nil Paid Rights credited to CREST accounts of Qualifying DI Holders (2) As soon as practicable after 8:00 a.m. on 7 November 2025 Latest time and date for acceptance and payment through CREST in respect of DI Nil Paid Rights 11.00 a.m. on 21 November 2025 Latest time and date for acceptance, payment in full and registration of renounced Provisional Allotment Letters 11.00 a.m. on 21 November 2025 Commencement of dealings in Rights Issue Shares (fully paid) on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2025 Admission of Backstop Fee Shares to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and commencement of dealings of the Backstop Fee Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2025

1. All references to time in this timetable are to London, UK time unless otherwise stated.

2. The times and dates set out in the expected timetable of principal events above and mentioned throughout the Prospectus may be adjusted, in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified to the UK Listing Authority, the London Stock Exchange and where appropriate, Qualifying Shareholders through the Regulatory Information Service. References to the times are to London, UK time unless otherwise dated.