

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released new 52-week Phase 3 results from the ICONIC-TOTAL study evaluating icotrokinra, a first-in-class oral peptide that selectively blocks the IL-23 receptor in adults and adolescents (12+) with plaque psoriasis (PsO) affecting high-impact sites such as the scalp, genitals, hands, and feet.



Presented at the 2025 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, the data showed sustained and high rates of site-specific clearance. By Week 52, 72% of patients with scalp psoriasis achieved a scalp-specific IGA score of 0/1, while 85% with genital psoriasis reached a genital PGA score of 0/1. Among patients with hand or foot psoriasis, clearance improved from 42% at Week 16 to 62% at Week 52.



Overall, 67% of patients treated once daily with icotrokinra achieved clear or almost clear skin and 44% achieved complete clearance by Week 52. Results were consistent between those treated throughout the study and those who transitioned from placebo at Week 16. Safety profiles remained stable with no new adverse signals detected.



Dr. Edward Lain, Executive Director of the Austin Institute for Clinical Research, said the durable responses demonstrate icotrokinra's promise as a long-term, effective option for patients whose psoriasis affects sensitive areas. Johnson & Johnson's Immunodermatology VP, Dr. Liza O'Dowd, noted the treatment's goal is to set a new standard by combining targeted precision, strong efficacy, and a favorable safety profile in a once-daily oral format.



Icotrokinra, discovered through a collaboration between Protagonist Therapeutics and Janssen Biotech (a Johnson & Johnson company), is also under evaluation in other Phase 3 ICONIC studies for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease.



JNJ currently trades at $190.45, or 1.05% lower on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News