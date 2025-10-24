ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Announces Diamond Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2025 and Title Sponsorship of the PRSA Educators Academy Summit

Leading News Distribution and Communications Platform Reinforces Commitment to PR Education, Innovation, and Industry Excellence

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / ACCESS Newswire, one of North America's top three press release distribution and communications platforms, today announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at PRSA ICON 2025, taking place October 28th-30th in Washington D.C. The company will also serve as the Title Sponsor of the PRSA Educators Academy Summit, held in conjunction with ICON at the same venue.

These partnerships underscore ACCESS Newswire's continued commitment to supporting the public relations and communications community through innovation, education, and collaboration. Attendees are invited to visit booth #310 during the conference to connect with the ACCESS team, explore the company's expanding suite of PR solutions, and learn how its trusted PR platform helps professionals tell their stories with clarity, transparency, and measurable impact.

"PRSA ICON represents the very best of our industry - a place where ideas, people, and purpose come together," said Jennifer Hammers, EVP Sales & Marketing at ACCESS Newswire. "We're proud to stand alongside PRSA and the Educators Academy to champion the future of communications - from empowering students and educators to equipping PR professionals with the tools and technology they need to succeed."

As both a Diamond and Title Sponsor, ACCESS Newswire will participate in multiple networking and educational sessions throughout ICON, offering insights on modern news distribution, storytelling strategies, and best practices for integrating technology in communications education.

"Our investment in the Educators Academy Summit reflects our belief that the future of PR starts in the classroom," added Jennifer Hammers. "By helping educators train the next generation of communicators, we're ensuring the values of trust, transparency, and creativity remain at the heart of the profession."

The ACCESS Newswire team will be available at booth #310 to demonstrate its advanced PR platform, which combines global media distribution, a comprehensive journalist database, pitching, real-time monitoring, with unmatched customer service - empowering brands and professionals to maximize the visibility and credibility of their stories.

For more information about ACCESS Newswire and its presence at PRSA ICON 2025, visit www.accessnewswire.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at ACCESS Newswire.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

