Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that, effective October 20, 2025, the Company granted 600 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1, 600 RSUs to New Employee 2, and 300 RSUs to New Employee 3.

The RSUs for New Employees 1, 2 and 3 vest over one year starting from each employee's date of hire. The RSUs for New Employees 1, 2 and 3 were granted as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment by the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of Jaguar's Board. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to each new employee's continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

