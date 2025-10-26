Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Successfully Lists on the ASX

A technology-driven critical metals exploration company reshoring Western metal production through patented processing IP, strategic exploration assets, and global licensing opportunities

Highlights

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) lists on the ASX? after successfully raising AU$11M at $0.20 per share supported by a substantial investment from seasoned technology investor Terra Capital.? The funds will be applied to advancing the company's novel platform metallurgical technologies and continue to take it's critical mineral projects through to feasibility.

Proprietary platform technology and metallurgical IP with 11 patented Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") processes, reducing TiO2 production costs by up to 65%.??

Global licensing model underway with active partnerships being evaluated in Australia, Indonesia, and North America.??

Strategic North American critical mineral projects, La Blache and Lac Brûlé, support vertically integrated "mine-to-end-user" titanium supply.??

Backed by an experienced management team with proven success advancing both technological innovation to commercialization and mineral exploration projects to feasibility. ??

PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd and Sandton Capital Advisory Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers for the Initial Public Offering.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO) ("Temas" or the "Company"), a critical metals exploration company focused on revolutionising metal processing for western supply chains, is pleased to announce that its shares have commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the ticker code TIO, following a successful dual-listing to broaden its investor base and strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific market.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and with an additional administrative and geotechnical office in Montréal, Canada, Temas is pioneering a new model for critical-mineral security and low-impact metal production. The Company combines patented processing technology with strategic mineral assets to deliver sustainable, cost-competitive titanium and vanadium oxide products to Western markets.

The listing on the ASX provides Temas access to a deep pool of resource-focused investors aligned with its mission to reshore Western metals processing and reduce dependence on supply chains dominated by adversarial Eastern nations.

President & CEO Tim Fernback comments:

"Our listing on the ASX marks a significant milestone for Temas as we bring patented metallurgical innovation and critical mineral supply together. By combining our proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) platform metallurgical technology with strategic North American titanium and vanadium critical mineral assets, we are delivering a low-cost, sustainable solution that strengthens Western supply chains for highly sought after critical and defense industry metals. This listing broadens our investor base and positions Temas to play a central role in reshoring Western metal production."

TECH: Metallurgical IP and Technology Licensing

Temas' owned 11 novel process patents, collectively known as Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") platform technology. RCL is an innovative, closed-loop metallurgical technology that has demonstrated:

Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures;??

Reagent recycling and reduced environmental footprint;??

High-purity 99.8% TiO2 production validated by pilot testing; and??

Cross-commodity flexibility, enabling extraction of multiple metals (Ti, Ni, V, REEs) from single feedstock.??

Significant pilot scale tests complete with Temas progressing towards commercial scale operations. The RCL platform technology process positions Temas as a technology licensor with global scalability. Several third-party evaluations are underway in Australia, Indonesia, and North America, targeting partnerships that can deliver near-term, non-dilutive revenue.

Figure 1: The RCL Process

FEEDSTOCK: Vertically Integrated Critical Mineral Assets

Temas' wholly owned strategically positioned exploration projects, La Blache and Lac Brûlé projects in Québec, Canada, form the foundation of its feedstock strategy:

La Blache Project - 122 mineral claims (~7,000 ha) hosting an inferred resource of 208.5 Mt @ 16.5% TiO2 Eq., with significant expansion potential.??

Lac Brûlé Project - 36 claims over 2,016 ha, road-accessible with historic drilling confirming high-grade hemo-ilmenite up to 34% TiO2.??

Both projects are proximal to infrastructure and are being advanced towards resource upgrades and Preliminary Economic Assessments ("PEAs"), forming a mine-to-end-user titanium supply chain for North America.

Exploration activities are set to commence shortly at the Company's La Blache TiO2 Project in Québec, Canada. Temas plans to undertake a HQ drilling program to build out its deposit from an inferred resource to a measured & indicated resource, and to test the historical resource identified at the nearby Lac Schmoo area, adjacent to its main Farrell-Taylor deposit.

Figure 2: Map of La Blache TiO2 Mineral Exploration Project

Planning for various other field activities is well progressed and will be announced in due course. HQ drill core at La Bache will be divided by and both assayed and sent for additional metallurgical testing using the Company's innovative RCL process.

Investment Highlights

Patented Metallurgical IP: 11 RCL process patents validated by independent studies.??

Significant Cost Advantage: Up to 65% lower processing costs and reduced carbon intensity.??

Licensing Revenue Pathway: Scalable, capital-light business model via global IP partnerships.??

Strategic Assets: Titanium-vanadium projects in stable, infrastructure-rich Québec.??

Macro Tailwinds: Rising Western demand for defense, aerospace, and clean-tech metals amid tightening Chinese and Russian export controls.??

Proven Leadership: Experienced board and management team with deep mining and technology-commercialisation expertise.??

Executive Chairman and Founder, Kyler Hardy comments:

"Temas offers investors a unique dual-revenue model, near-term growth through global IP licensing and long-term value through the development of our advanced Québec TiO2 mineral exploration projects. Our Québec mineral projects will be used for additional metallurgical testing and advancement of our patented RCL technology. Our technology fundamentally changes the economics and environmental footprint of critical mineral processing, creating scalable, high-margin opportunities across multiple metals. Our ASX listing provides access to one of the world's most resource-focused investment markets as we accelerate our commercialisation strategy and deliver on our vision for sustainable, secure metal production."



Next Steps

Complete the purchase of the ORF Technologies Inc. subsidiary.

Commence a fall/winter 2,000-3,000 metre HQ drilling program at the La Blache TiO2 Project.

Build out of the local team in Australia

Engage internationally recognized Andritz AG for additional pyrohydrolysis metallurgical work on the RCL process.

Begin the Temas / RCL Plant Site selection process.

Complete additional metallurgical process pathways for in-demand metals by the Temas metallurgical IP and technology licensing division.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) .He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012).

Mr Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

About Temas Resources



Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO | CSE:TMAS | OTCQB:TMASF | FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

?Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

