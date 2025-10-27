EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.
NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION
CPI Property Group (the "Issuer")
To the holders of the EUR 750,000,000 2.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 12 May 2026 (ISIN XS2171875839; Common Code 217187583) (nominal amount outstanding: EUR 256,474,000) (the "Notes")
issued under
the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")
Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 - Part 1 of the amended and restated trust deed dated 27 April 2020 (the "Trust Deed") constituting the Notes. Capitalised terms used in this notice (the "Notice") and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Conditions and the Trust Deed.
