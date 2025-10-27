Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside Information: Pihlajalinna has been selected as the service provider for the complete outsourcing of services in Northern Pirkanmaa

Pihlajalinna Plc Inside Information 27 October 2025 at 11:15 a.m. EET

Inside Information: Pihlajalinna has been selected as the service provider for the complete outsourcing of services in Northern Pirkanmaa

The county executive of the Wellbeing Services County of Pirkanmaa has selected Pihlajalinna as the service provider for the complete outsourcing of social and healthcare services in Northern Pirkanmaa. The complete outsourcing covers services for approximately 18,000 residents in the municipalities of Parkano and Kihniö, currently part of Pihlajalinna's Kolmostien Terveys outsourcing agreement, and new areas for Pihlajalinna, Ruovesi and Virrat. The contract period will commence on 1 April 2026 for the Ruovesi-Virrat area and on 1 May 2026 for the Parkano-Kihniö area. The agreement is valid until further notice and, if terminated, may end no earlier than 31 July 2031.

"Supporting the success of our partners is a central part of our strategy, and we have strong expertise in collaboration with the public sector. The outsourcing agreement now being signed provides us an opportunity to support the Wellbeing Services County of Pirkanmaa in achieving its targets. We are pleased to continue serving the residents of the region and to expand our services to Ruovesi and Virrat. We will remain a strong part of the social and healthcare services in the entire Northern Pirkanmaa area," says Pihlajalinna CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen.

The services included in the Northern Pirkanmaa outsourcing covers, among other things, primary healthcare and oral healthcare services, maternity and child health clinics, school and student health services, home care and housing services for the elderly, as well as hospital and outpatient clinic services. The estimated total value of the procurement until 31 July 2031 is at least EUR 222 million.

The procurement includes an option to expand the service area to Mänttä-Vilppula and Juupajoki, where Pihlajalinna has a service agreement with the wellbeing services county of Pirkanmaa valid until 2031. The estimated annual impact of potential regional expansion on the contract value would be approximately EUR 30 million. Negotiations regarding the possible extension to Mänttä-Vilppula and Juupajoki will take place during the contract period.

