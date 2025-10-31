Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside Information: Pihlajalinna's new operating model and appointment of the Management Team

Pihlajalinna Plc Inside Information 31 October 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EET
Inside Information: Pihlajalinna's new operating model and appointment of the Management Team
Pihlajalinna Plc's new operating model and the corresponding Management Team have been confirmed. The new operating model ensures development and growth in line with Pihlajalinna's strategy and responds to business transformation. The new operating model and Management Team will be effective 1 Januray 2026.
The new operating model consists of health services, medical leadership, commercial operations and group services that support these functions. In addition, outsourcing services will be managed separately. The reform clarifies and harmonises the Company's management structure, enables accelerated and streamlined decision-making and streamlines administrative roles within the group services and business operations.
"We have consistently developed our operations in line with our strategy, and our new operating model accelerates the necessary transformation. A clearer and more consistent organisation ensures the comprehensive utilisation of Pihlajalinna's expertise. This strengthens our position as a healthcare reformer, centred on partner-driven and overall cost-effective care pathways", says Pihlajalinna CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen.
As a result of the change negotiations initiated in connection with the restructuring, the company will reduce to 88 roles, primarily administrative, and make substantial changes to 92 positions, compared to the previously announced approximately 90 roles and 120 positions. The reform will also create additional roles, and organisational capabilities will be gradually strengthened by the end of 2026.
Pihlajalinna's Management Team as of 1 January 2026:
Tuomas Hyyryläinen, President and CEO
Heikki Färkkilä, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Group Operations
Seppo Kariniemi, Executive Vice President, Health services
Tuula Lehto, Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability
Jaakko Liljeroos, Chief Legal Officer
Lauri Muhonen, Chief Information Officer
Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer
Sari Riihijärvi, Chief Medical Officer
Mika Videman, Executive Vice President, People and culture
In addition, the recruitment process for a Chief Commercial Officer to join the Management Team has been initiated.
