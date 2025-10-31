Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside Information: Pihlajalinna's new operating model and appointment of the Management Team

Pihlajalinna Plc Inside Information 31 October 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EET

Inside Information: Pihlajalinna's new operating model and appointment of the Management Team

Pihlajalinna Plc's new operating model and the corresponding Management Team have been confirmed. The new operating model ensures development and growth in line with Pihlajalinna's strategy and responds to business transformation. The new operating model and Management Team will be effective 1 Januray 2026.

The new operating model consists of health services, medical leadership, commercial operations and group services that support these functions. In addition, outsourcing services will be managed separately. The reform clarifies and harmonises the Company's management structure, enables accelerated and streamlined decision-making and streamlines administrative roles within the group services and business operations.

"We have consistently developed our operations in line with our strategy, and our new operating model accelerates the necessary transformation. A clearer and more consistent organisation ensures the comprehensive utilisation of Pihlajalinna's expertise. This strengthens our position as a healthcare reformer, centred on partner-driven and overall cost-effective care pathways", says Pihlajalinna CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen.

As a result of the change negotiations initiated in connection with the restructuring, the company will reduce to 88 roles, primarily administrative, and make substantial changes to 92 positions, compared to the previously announced approximately 90 roles and 120 positions. The reform will also create additional roles, and organisational capabilities will be gradually strengthened by the end of 2026.

Pihlajalinna's Management Team as of 1 January 2026:

Tuomas Hyyryläinen, President and CEO

Heikki Färkkilä, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Group Operations

Seppo Kariniemi, Executive Vice President, Health services

Tuula Lehto, Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

Jaakko Liljeroos, Chief Legal Officer

Lauri Muhonen, Chief Information Officer

Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer

Sari Riihijärvi, Chief Medical Officer

Mika Videman, Executive Vice President, People and culture

In addition, the recruitment process for a Chief Commercial Officer to join the Management Team has been initiated.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tuula Lehto, Executive Vice President, Communications and Sustainability

tel. +358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna offers customer-driven and effective service models to its partners: insurance companies, corporations and wellbeing services counties. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, occupational healthcare, and tailored social and healthcare solutions for the public sector. Approximately 5,000 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2024, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 704 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.