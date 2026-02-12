Pihlajalinna Oyj: Change in Pihlajalinna's Management Team: Heikki Tarkkila will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 February 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EET

Change in Pihlajalinna's Management Team: Heikki Tarkkila will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer

Heikki Tarkkila (Lic.Med.) has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Pihlajalinna Plc and a member of the Management Team. Tarkkila has had a diverse career at McKinsey from 2018 to 2025. Most recently, as an Associate Partner, he has led McKinsey's healthcare practice in Finland and served on McKinsey's Nordic Healthcare leadership team. Prior to this, he co-founded Carecode Oy and served as the company's Director responsible for operations and sales between 2014 and 2018. Tarkkila will assume his new role on 1 March 2026.

"Our strategy centres on succeeding together with our partners - corporate clients, insurance companies and the public sector. To support this, we have strengthened our new operating model by establishing a commercial function alongside the Medical and Health Services organisations. Heikki brings us broad expertise needed in commercial thinking and growth leadership, backed by strong experience working with different service providers, insurers, investors and the pharmaceutical industry. I warmly welcome Heikki to Pihlajalinna and to our Management Team", says Pihlajalinna's President and CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen.

"I have worked in healthcare both in Finland and internationally, and I will bring to Pihlajalinna my experience in developing new operating models, utilising technology and driving data-based leadership. My background as a physician combined with business leadership helps in aligning medical and commercial priorities. I believe that together with Pihlajalinna colleagues and our partners, we can renew healthcare services in a high-quality and impactful way to meet market needs", says Heikki Tarkkila.

Heikki Tarkkila

born 1988

Medical Doctor, Licentiate of Medicine

Finnish Citizen

Primary working experience

McKinsey 2018-2025

Several roles,

most recently as Associate Partner, healthcare practice

Carecode Oy, 2014-2018

Co-Founder, Head of Operation and Sales

Mehiläinen 2018-2025 (periodic)

General Practitioner, Occupational Healthcare Physician

A photo of Heikki Tarkkila is attached to this release.

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna is the most committed partner for insurance partners', corporations' and the public sector's success. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, work ability-supporting occupational healthcare as well as social and healthcare solutions for the public sector that deliver overall cost effectiveness. Approximately 4,500 employees and 2,300 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2025, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 652 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.