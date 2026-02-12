Pihlajalinna Oyj: Pihlajalinna to launch long-term share-based incentive plan performance period 2026-2028

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 February 2026 at 8:15 a.m. EET

Pihlajalinna to launch long-term share-based incentive plan performance period 2026-2028

The Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc has resolved on the performance period 2026-2028 of the company's long-term share-based incentive plan for key personnel. The new performance period forms part of the existing incentive plan announced on 13 December 2024.-term

The incentive plan supports the achievement of the company's strategy and objectives. The performance criteria for the 2026-2028 performance period are tied to the company's Relative Total Shareholder Value, Growth Rate, Return on Capital Employed and rate of sickness related absences. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 30 key employees, including the members of the Group Management Team and the CEO.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tuula Lehto

Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

tel. +358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

pihlajalinna.fi/en/investors

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna is the most committed partner for insurance partners', corporations' and the public sector's success. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, work ability-supporting occupational healthcare as well as social and healthcare solutions for the public sector that deliver overall cost effectiveness. Approximately 4,500 employees and 2,300 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2025, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 652 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.