Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UF2 | ISIN: FI4000092556 | Ticker-Symbol: 38P
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:28
14,350 Euro
-0,69 % -0,100
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,65013,75011:38
13,65013,75011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 07:15 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pihlajalinna Oyj: Pihlajalinna to launch long-term share-based incentive plan performance period 2026-2028

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 February 2026 at 8:15 a.m. EET

Pihlajalinna to launch long-term share-based incentive plan performance period 2026-2028

The Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc has resolved on the performance period 2026-2028 of the company's long-term share-based incentive plan for key personnel. The new performance period forms part of the existing incentive plan announced on 13 December 2024.-term

The incentive plan supports the achievement of the company's strategy and objectives. The performance criteria for the 2026-2028 performance period are tied to the company's Relative Total Shareholder Value, Growth Rate, Return on Capital Employed and rate of sickness related absences. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 30 key employees, including the members of the Group Management Team and the CEO.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tuula Lehto
Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability
tel. +358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
pihlajalinna.fi/en/investors

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna is the most committed partner for insurance partners', corporations' and the public sector's success. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, work ability-supporting occupational healthcare as well as social and healthcare solutions for the public sector that deliver overall cost effectiveness. Approximately 4,500 employees and 2,300 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2025, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 652 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.