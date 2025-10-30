Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Pihlajalinna's profitability outlook unchanged, but revenue decreases in 2025

Pihlajalinna Plc Inside Information 30 October 2025 at 4:15 p.m. EET

Inside information, profit warning: Pihlajalinna's profitability outlook unchanged, but revenue decreases in 2025

Pihlajalinna estimates its revenue for 2025 will be approximately EUR 650 million (EUR 704.4 million). Revenue declines due to ongoing divestments in housing services and weak market demand, driven by low morbidity and low procurement volumes in the public sector. However, Pihlajalinna expects profitability (adjusted EBITA) to increase to at least EUR 65 million (EUR 55.2 million), in line with previously issued guidance.

Outlook for 2025, updated

In 2025, Pihlajalinna will focus on organic growth especially in Private Healthcare Services, and continued improvement in profitability.

The Group estimates the revenue to be approximately EUR 650 million (EUR 704.4 million in 2024)

The Group estimates the adjusted operating profit before the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (EBITA) increase to at least EUR 65 million (EUR 55.2 million in 2024).

Previous guidance (issued on 30 May 2025, repeated on 24 July 2025)

In 2025, Pihlajalinna will focus on organic growth especially in Private Healthcare Services, and continued improvement in profitability.

The Group estimates the revenue to fall slightly below the previous year's level (EUR 704.4 million in 2024), mainly due to the earlier transfer of Kuusiolinna Terveys services to the South Ostrobothnia wellbeing services county and the divestment of special housing services.

The Group estimates the adjusted operating profit before the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (EBITA) increase to at least EUR 65 million (EUR 55.2 million in 2024).

The Group estimates demand to remain stable. Slow economic growth may affect Pihlajalinna's service demand and financial result more than expected.

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna offers customer-driven and effective service models to its partners: insurance companies, corporations and wellbeing services counties. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, occupational healthcare, and tailored social and healthcare solutions for the public sector. Approximately 6,500 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2024, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 704 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.