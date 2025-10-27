LM PAY is a fintech providing consumer finance and 'care now, pay later' solutions via its B2B partnerships with beauty and medical facilities, allowing clients to pre-finance treatments. The company also provides general purpose loans to customers who have an established credit history with LM PAY. The business has rapidly expanded its service partner network in recent years to c 13,000 beauty and medical facilities and adds around 50-150 new facilities each month, while its annual loan volume surpassed PLN100m in 2024 (c €24m). LM PAY's multiple growth projects and a new financing arrangement, further supported by the strong consumer loan market in Poland, should help drive continued strong, double-digit growth in loan volumes and revenue. Coupled with a broadly stable cost base, this should allow LM PAY to realise significant economies of scale.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...