Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:20
0,905 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.10.2025 11:45 Uhr
27.10.2025 11:45 Uhr
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 
27-Oct-2025 / 10:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

27 October 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Interim dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its 
second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 30 
September 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 
November 2025, and designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). 

- Ends - 

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities)      
 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown           Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                         www.DBnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  406319 
EQS News ID:  2219040 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2219040&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 06:13 ET (10:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
