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WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:15
0,990 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,05016:21
Dow Jones News
01.06.2026 14:45 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
01-Jun-2026 / 13:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

1 June 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live 
presentation relating to the Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 29 June 2026 at 11:00 BST. 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. 

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 BST on 28 June 2026, or at 
any time during the live presentation. 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT plc via: 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor 

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be 
invited. 

- Ends - 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch      
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 429447 
EQS News ID:  2337132 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2337132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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