Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (FSE: Y020) (the "Company" or "Altura") is pleased to announce that all necessary contractors have been scheduled to begin recompletion efforts on October 27, 2025. The workover rig is onsite and being moved into position today.

In 2023, Altura acquired a 50% interest in eight Helium wells in northeast Arizona. All eight wells died within months of connecting to the plant. Because no engineering driven effort was undertaken to reestablish production, Altura believes the area's potential is untested. For this reason, Altura has consolidated 100% interest in the eight Helium wells and now operates all eight wells. Over the coming weeks, Altura will evaluate the first two of the eight wellbores to determine if the production is restricted by easily correctable issues (such as lowering the water level or removing sand that is obscuring perforations) or if costlier, but quite economic, investments are required (such as relogging, squeezing cement and reperforating). Once the first two wells have been tested and evaluated, the remaining six will follow.

Further to any unforeseen setbacks, the workovers are expected to take approximately 5 to 10 days per well beginning on October 27, 2025, along with the necessary time to move the rig from well #1 to well #2. Upon completion of the workover on the initial two wells, the Company will release flow results.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the recompletion work at the eight Helium wells in northeast Arizona, including the type of recompletion work and the timing thereof, are based upon various estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as at the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking information included, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

