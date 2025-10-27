Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced it has signed $2.6 million in WaterTech and environmental engineering contracts with two separate multi-national mining operators for projects in Ontario.

"We continue to see traction in the Ontario mining market as conditions strengthen," said Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO of BluMetric. "These contract wins are a mix of new and repeat multinational companies. Our mining market is unique because BluMetric can deploy both WaterTech and Professional Services offerings."

The first contract is to supply a Mission Ready Water modular potable water treatment plant (PWTP) that will provide up to 144,000 l/day of drinking water for the expansion of a gold mining site. The WaterTech unit is designed to remove total suspended solids, iron, manganese, arsenic and operate at a wide range of ambient temperatures. BluMetric provided a smaller version of the same plant in 2022, and the modular design allows for future potential expansion. It will be manufactured at the Company's Carp, Ontario facility and is expected to be delivered and commissioned within the next twelve months.

The second contract is for Professional Services with various workloads including geotechnical and environmental investigations at an inactive gold mine in the province. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

