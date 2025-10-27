Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) today announced the release of QSE.API, the first publicly accessible interface delivering quantum-secure entropy to developers, IT teams, and enterprise security architects across industries.

The QSE.API enables organizations to autonomously generate and deploy true quantum entropy for encryption key creation and secure communications - without requiring new hardware, middleware, or external dependencies. Through a lightweight REST API, users can inject post-quantum-resilient entropy directly into their systems, creating independent, verifiable, and future-proof security infrastructure.

About QSE.API

The QSE.API provides instant access to true entropy generated through post-quantum secure methods, eliminating weaknesses inherent in traditional pseudo-random number generators. Designed for both enterprise-scale systems and developer integration, it delivers quantum-resilient randomness on demand, ensuring the integrity of cryptographic functions well into the quantum era.

Key features include:

Quantum entropy on demand: Certified, scalable, and NIST SP 800-22 compliant randomness with low latency and high throughput.

Hardware-free integration: Eliminates the need for local RNG hardware while offering optional dedicated endpoints for enterprise clients.

Enterprise-grade controls: Statistical verification, access logging, and performance monitoring ensure reliability and compliance.

With QSE.API, organizations maintain complete autonomy over key generation and entropy usage, ensuring full control over data protection processes while benefiting from the same certified randomness infrastructure used within QSE's own systems.

QSEaaS V2 and Decentralized Cloud Storage

Alongside the API launch, Scope Technologies also announced the release of QSEaaS V2, an enhanced version of its Quantum Security-as-a-Service platform. The redesigned interface offers a user experience comparable to mainstream cloud services such as Google Drive or Dropbox - while maintaining QSE's zero-trust, quantum-secure foundation.

The integrated Decentralized Cloud Storage network leverages IPFS-based encryption and data distribution, providing regionalized redundancy for compliance, high availability, and total data sovereignty. Files are encrypted, fragmented, and distributed across multiple nodes, ensuring that only users retain their encryption keys - meaning QSE cannot view, decrypt, or alter any stored data.

QSEaaS V2 also features AES/RSA key generation powered by true quantum entropy, ensuring that every stored file and backup remains resistant to both classical and quantum attacks.

Executive Commentary

"The release of QSE.API marks a pivotal step in our mission to make quantum-resilient security accessible and autonomous," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "By enabling organizations and developers alike to generate and manage their own quantum entropy keys directly within their systems, we're empowering them with independence and control - the cornerstones of true data security. This API is the cornerstone of our broader mission to democratize post-quantum security."

For more information on how your company can integrate QSE quantum security solutions for their business, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a leader in quantum-secure infrastructure, specializing in protecting sensitive data with innovations in post-quantum storage and authentication. Through QSE Group, Scope is developing solutions to meet the growing enterprise demand for cryptographic resilience, allowing organizations with secure, scalable technology that drives growth and operational efficiency to safeguard critical systems today while preparing for the quantum era.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

