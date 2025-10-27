Chijet Motor Company, Inc: Chijet Motor Company Announces Closing of $300 Million Private Placement in Cryptocurrency

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) ("Chijet" or the "Company") today announced the successful closing of a private placement offering of units, consisting of ordinary shares and warrants, for gross proceeds equivalent to $300 million in cryptocurrency.

The offering was conducted with select non-U.S. institutional investors. Each unit comprises one ordinary share (par value $0.003) priced at the equivalent of $0.10 per share in cryptocurrency, based on prevailing market rates at the time of the transaction, and three warrants, each exercisable to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price equivalent to $0.12 per share in cryptocurrency. The warrants are exercisable for three years from the date of issuance and may be exercised on a cashless basis under certain conditions, as outlined in the offering documents.

Ms. Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Chijet, stated, "This significant investment in cryptocurrency reflects strong confidence from our investors in Chijet's strategic vision and operational capabilities. The proceeds provide substantial financial flexibility to advance our secure crypto custody infrastructure and pursue strategic acquisitions within the rapidly evolving digital asset storage ecosystem."

The cryptocurrency proceeds will be securely custodied in accordance with industry-leading standards, ensuring asset protection and compliance with applicable regulations. The offering was conducted pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation S.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'predict,' 'outlook,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'assume,' 'contemplate,' 'continue,' 'positioned,' 'forecast,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

