Sunoco LP Announces Expected Closing Date for Acquisition of Parkland Corporation and NYSE Listing Information for SunocoCorp LLC ("SUNC")

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("Sunoco" or the "Partnership") announced today that the previously announced proposed acquisition of Parkland Corporation (TSX: PKI) ("Parkland") by Sunoco (the "Transaction") is expected to close on October 31, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Sunoco also announced that on November 3, 2025, the Common Units of SunocoCorp LLC ("SunocoCorp") that will be issued to Parkland shareholders in connection with the Transaction are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SUNC".

As of the closing of the Transaction, SunocoCorp will have an approximate 27% limited partner interest in Sunoco LP's outstanding common units.1

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address future business and financial events, conditions, expectations, plans or ambitions, and often include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "see," "target" or similar expressions, or variations or negatives of these words, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the Transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. All such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations and ambitions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of Sunoco or Parkland, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the completion of the Transaction on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all; the anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined company's operations, including the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the ability of Sunoco and Parkland to integrate the business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies and value creation; potential litigation relating to the Transaction that could be instituted against Sunoco, Parkland or their directors; the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions; actions by persons or others, the risk that disruptions from the Transaction will harm Sunoco's or Parkland's business, including current plans and operations and that management's time and attention will be diverted on Transaction-related issues; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, competitors or credit rating agencies, resulting from the Transaction; the potential for modification or adjustment of the arrangement agreement governing the terms of the Transaction; the parties' ability to satisfy their respective conditions and consummate the Transaction; rating agency actions and Sunoco and Parkland's ability to access short and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; potential business uncertainty, including the outcome of commercial negotiations and changes to existing business relationships during the pendency of the Transaction that could affect Sunoco's and/or Parkland's financial performance and operating results; certain restrictions during the pendency of the Transaction that may impact Parkland's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions or otherwise operate its business; dilution caused by Sunoco's issuance of additional units representing limited partner interests in connection with the Transaction; fees, costs and expenses and the possibility that the Transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; and those risks and uncertainties described (i) under the heading "Risk Factors" in the management information circular and proxy statement dated May 26, 2025, under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Parkland's current Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025, and under the headings "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Q2 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 5, 2025, each as filed on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + in Canada (SEDAR+) and available on Parkland's website at http://www.parkland.ca, (ii) in Item 1A of Sunoco's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 14, 2025 and (iii) in Item 1A of Sunoco's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025 and August 7, 2025. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is as of the date of this communication. Neither Sunoco nor Parkland intends to update these statements unless required by the securities laws to do so or, undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

1 Calculated as a percentage of the total number of (i) Sunoco's publicly-traded common units representing limited partner interests outstanding as of June 30, 2025, plus (ii) the Sunoco Class D common units to be issued to SunocoCorp in connection with the Transaction.

