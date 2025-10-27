Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Corporation" or "Petrox") is pleased to announce that David Patterson has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors.

David Patterson is the Co-founder and CEO of Vested Technology Corp., a start-up equity crowdfunding portal. Mr. Patterson is a former CEO of Emerita Resources Corp., an exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Patterson was also CFO of Donner Metals Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. For more than 30 years, he has been involved in the administration and financing of exploration companies based in North America. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University (1991).

"We are thrilled to have David on board to help and guide us during this phase of our company," said Edwin Tam, CEO of Petrox.

Appointment of Mr. Patterson is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Petrox

Petrox is a publicly traded Canadian junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Basin. Petrox currently has a production property in Fletwode, Saskatchewan that produces approximately 15 bbls/d.

The Common Shares of Petrox are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol, "PTC".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271833

SOURCE: Petrox Resources Corp.