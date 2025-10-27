Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received two 2010 metallurgical reports for the Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is 100% owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. The reports document 2010 scoping level metallurgical test work by SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) on Jaclyn Main Zone samples for Crosshair Exploration and Mining Corporation, who was the owner of the Golden Promise Property at that time.





Gold bearing quartz vein in GP-21-149 - Jaclyn Main Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/271922_c7900409440ddb4e_002full.jpg





The primary objective of the initial test work as reported for Project CAVM-20073-001 was to conduct scoping level test work that would lead to the development of a flowsheet to recover gold (Lang and Ratnayake. 2010). Highlights for this include (Lang and Ratnayake, 2010):

The total weight of the sample received by SGS was 34.4 kilograms.

The calculated head grade was 4.5 grams / tonne (g/t) gold (analysis by screened metallics).

A gravity separation test conducted on a 10-kilogram sample ground to K80 of 120 microns, recovered 85% of the gold. The conclusion was that this is a benefiting process for the recovery of gold from the resource material.

The recovery process was further enhanced when the gravity tail was ground to K80 of 70 microns and leached. Leaching recovered 93.6% of the gold in the gravity tail, projecting the combined gravity/leach gold recovery to 99.0%.

Similar benefits were proven when the gravity tail was ground to K80 of 110 microns, and floated. In the floatation test, 95.7% of the gold in the gravity tail was recovered to a rougher concentrate of 6.4% mass, projecting the combined recovery of gravity/flotation circuit to 99.4% gold. Leaching the flotation tail recovered 65.6% of the gold in the flotation tail. The report stated this test proved to be unnecessary as the gold available in the feed to the leach circuit was low and could not justify a leach circuit.

Leaching the flotation tail recovered 65.6% of the gold in the flotation tail. The report stated this test proved to be unnecessary as the gold available in the feed to the leach circuit was low and could not justify a leach circuit. Leaching of whole sample (one kilogram sample ground to K80 of 70 microns) recovered 98.2% of the gold with the conclusion that this is another potentially beneficial recovery process.

Recommendations made in the report include: The project be moved to a flowsheet development phase and include studies in minerology, comminution, solid/waste separation and environmental impact. Extended Gravity Recoverable Gold determination on the main body of the resource, as well as gravity separation tests on the variability samples of the resource. Continued testing to optimize the parameters in gravity separation, gravity tail leach, gravity tail float and whole or leach processes. Tests to develop an optimum cleaner flotation circuit and the leaching of flotation concentrate.







Quartz Veined Interval in GP-21-153 with visible gold - 2021 JMZ diamond drilling program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/271922_c7900409440ddb4e_003full.jpg





The primary objective of the second phase work as reported for Project CAVM-50073-002 was to conduct scoping level test work to confirm the results of the previous phase of the project and to further develop the flowsheet to recover gold (Lang and Ratnayake, 2010). The highlights of second phase scoping level metallurgical test work as reported for Project CAVM-50073-002 include (Lang and Ratnayake, 2010):

The samples received by SGS consisted of two buckets of drill core samples, one bucket designated as Composite A (17.0 kilograms) and the second bucket designated as Composite B (13.9 kilograms).

The calculated head grades (analysis by screened metallics) were 8.00 g/t gold for Composite A and 8.02 g/t gold for Composite B.

A gravity separation test conducted on composite A ground to K80 of 150 microns, recovered 84% of the gold.

The recovery process was further enhanced when the gravity tail was ground to P80 of 100 microns and leached. Leaching recovered 77% of the gold in the gravity tail, projecting the combined gravity/leach gold recovery to 96%.

When composite A whole sample was ground to P80 of 150 microns and leached, 93% of the gold was recovered and consumed 0.16 g/t of NaCN .

. When composite B whole sample was ground to P80 of 100 microns and leached, 93% of the gold was recovered and consumed 0.25 g/t of NaCN.

Recommendations made in the report include: The project be moved to a flowsheet development phase including mineralogical studies, comminution, solid/fluid separation, and environmental impact of the main body and variability samples from the resource. Extended Gravity Recoverable Gold determination on the main body of the resource, as well gravity separation tests on the variability samples. Continues testing to optimize the parameters in gravity separation, gravity tail leach, and whole leach processes.







Golden Promise Property map of Gold bearing quartz veins / vein systems & quartz glacial float

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/271922_c7900409440ddb4e_004full.jpg





The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The Jaclyn Main Zone is the most advanced of the gold bearing vein systems

Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the Jaclyn Main Zone of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (inferred 119,900 ounces of gold - uncapped) (Company News Release of December 6, 2018; and Sedar-filed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property, Central Newfoundland (revised), dated December 4, 2018 by Mr. Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Mr. Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo.).

The Golden Promise Gold Property is the largest and most advanced of six central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

Readers are warned that neither Great Atlantic nor Golden Promise Mines Inc. have verified the SGS metallurgical results discussed in this news release. Neither Great Atlantic nor Golden Promise Mines Inc. have conducted metallurgical testing at the Golden Promise Property. Golden Promise Mines Inc. recently commenced a bulk sampling program (planned approximate 2700 tonne bulk sample) at the Jaclyn Main Zone with partner Novamera Inc. using a precision mining method, powered by Novamera's full suite of Surgical MiningTM technologies, for the purposes of metallurgical testing (see Company news releases of September 15, 2025 and October 14, 2025).

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, compiled the technical information in this News Release entirely referencing SGS Canada Inc. reports for Projects CAVM-50073-001 and CAVM-50073-002. David Martin is a Professional Geoscientist and is not a metallurgist. He has a general knowledge of metallurgy through over 25 years experience in mineral exploration.



Never miss an update!



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.