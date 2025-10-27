

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Monday announced findings from the long-term extensions of the Phase 3 GRAVITI, GALAXI 2 and GALAXI 3 studies, showing impact of TREMFYA in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.



The GRAVITI study evaluated TREMFYA SC induction and maintenance therapy versus placebo, whereas the GALAXI 2 and 3 studies evaluated TREMFYA IV induction and SC maintenance therapy versus placebo and STELARA.



The new 96-week data revealed that patients treated with TREMFYA 400 mg subcutaneous induction or 200 mg intravenous induction followed by SC maintenance dose regimens of either 100 mg every eight weeks or 200 mg every four weeks show high rates of long-term clinical remission, endoscopic response, endoscopic remission, and deep remission.



Further, the results demonstrated that TREMFYA can provide endoscopic remission through either SC or IV induction, allowing people with moderate to severely active Crohn's disease to manage their condition with greater independence and confidence.



In the pre-market hours, JNJ is trading at $189.25, down 0.62 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



