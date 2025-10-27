

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), a provider of an AI-powered observability platform, and ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), a cloud-based software company, on Monday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to advance autonomous IT operations and scale intelligent automation for enterprise customers.



Dynatrace will provide its deterministic and agentic AI for proactive root cause analysis, prediction, and automated remediation, while ServiceNow will contribute its AI agents and AIOps capabilities to enhance IT service and operations management.



As part of the partnership, Dynatrace will deploy ServiceNow's platform for enterprise service management, HR service delivery, and asset management, while ServiceNow will use Dynatrace's observability platform to support its digital operations.



'Autonomous IT is the future, and our collaboration with Dynatrace is about accelerating Zero Outage outcomes for enterprises today,' said Rahul Tripathi, group vice president and general manager, ITSM and ITOM at ServiceNow.



'Dynatrace and ServiceNow are partnering to turn real-time observability into trustworthy, autonomous action across the software delivery lifecycle,' said Steve Tack, chief product officer at Dynatrace.



ServiceNow stock was up more than 1% in pre-market trading after Friday's close at $930.17. Dynatrace shares also gained over 1% pre-market, after closing at $50.31 on Friday.



