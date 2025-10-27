Wesco International: Wesco Anixter Supports RSE Apprenticeship Programme With Tooling Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Wesco Anixter and RSE have strengthened their relationship by equipping RSE's newest apprentices with professional-grade toolkits at a significantly reduced cost. This initiative marks a meaningful step in their shared commitment to fostering career development in the industry, ensuring that apprentices begin their journey with the tools, support, and confidence needed to succeed.

RSE offers apprenticeships at many of their locations, including Muir of Ord, Deephaven, Cumbernauld, Dalgety Bay, Basingstoke and West Thurrock, with the diversity of the business allowing young talent to be identified and developed throughout their early careers into senior and even office-based roles.

The standard of workmanship expected by RSE requires quality tools, and with apprentices joining the programme from a range of backgrounds, it's important that each apprentice receives a high-quality toolkit that will serve them well throughout the duration of the apprenticeship programme.

In late August, Zubi Hussain, Business Development Manager Electrical and Electronic Solutions UK, visited the Muir of Ord Production facility to meet RSE's newest electrical and mechanical apprentices, who received their toolkits through the newly launched apprentice tooling initiative.

"We are delighted to begin this initiative with Wesco Anixter," said Mike Campbell, RSE Apprentice Officer. "It is encouraging to see their approach to apprenticeships and supporting the early careers of upcoming talent is well aligned with RSE's, and we look forward to our continued collaboration."

Zubi Hussain, Wesco Anixter Business Development Manager, added: "We're thrilled to partner with RSE in supporting the next generation of apprentices through this tooling initiative. By providing high-quality toolkits, we're helping these young aspiring individuals start their careers with confidence and the right resources. What excites me most is how closely aligned our values are with RSE's. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to building a stronger future for the industry.

Wesco Anixter has also committed to providing toolkits at no cost for future apprentice groups, as a way to support career development and give back to the industry.

Notes to the editor

About RSE

RSE is the UK's leading provider of sustainable water treatment solutions, working to bring new technology to life and play a leading role in improving water quality across the globe.

Through standard integrated product solutions, RSE aims to reduce lead times, assure factory quality and reduce lifecycle costs while offering a range of commercial models including temporary and rental solutions.

The firm was founded in Muir of Ord in the Scottish Highlands in 1982 and now employs more than 2,000 people across 17 sites. Over the last few years, RSE has enjoyed rapid growth, with revenue increasing from £61million in 2019 to £360million in 2025.

RSE's commitment to the circular economy, carbon reduction and cutting-edge engineering, including modular off-site fabrication and digital innovation, has enabled the business to achieve company-wide carbon neutral status.

RSE delivers projects for the UK's major water companies, as well as leading firms including Diageo, Siemens, SSE and EDF.

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.



Picture: Zubi Hussain, Wesco Business Development Manager EES UK and new RSE apprentice cohort with their toolkits

