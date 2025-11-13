Wesco International: Wesco Anixter Brings Joy and Creativity to St Aidan's Primary School and Nursery With Upcycled Reel Donation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / St Aidan's Primary School and Nursery recently reached out on social media for help replacing their old and worn-out cable reels. Wesco Anixter responded, offering assistance that was warmly welcomed by the school. Working in partnership with MAXI Haulage, the team arranged the collection and delivery, providing the school with durable upcycled reels that will serve students for years to come.

The project was a true community effort with seven Wesco Anixter employees at the company's Lichfield location volunteering a total of 37 hours to upcycle used reels, carefully removing nails, staples, and splinters to ensure the drums were safe for children. The Wesco Anixter team expressed their enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I love the colours, so this is a pleasure," and "this brings out my creative side." Wesco Anixter supplied the paint, while the team brought their own brushes and tools, transforming the reels with vibrant school colors.

MAXI Haulage played a key role in the delivery, with driver William Story ensuring the children had an excellent experience. The initiative was met with heartfelt gratitude from the school. MAXI Haulage also supported the responsible removal of the old and rotten drums.

"We are incredibly grateful to the team at Wesco Anixter for not only gifting us cable drums but for also volunteering their personal time and talent to brand the cable drums with our school colours," said Kerri Thomson, Head Teacher of St Aidan's Primary School and Nursery, shared. "Your generous gift is deeply appreciated by all, but most importantly it is already bringing so much joy to our nursery learners! The repurposed drums will help to encourage creativity, physical development, and imaginative play and help to support language and communication development too."

"Supporting the school and meeting the pupils was a real pleasure," said Graeme Wands, Wesco Anixter Director of Sales. "Delivering the finished reels and seeing them put to use immediately was incredibly rewarding. This collaboration highlights the power of community and sustainable principles, bringing lasting benefits to employees through volunteerism."

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About MAXI Haulage

Maxi Haulage Ltd is one of the UK's leading transport and logistics specialists, with over 50 years of experience delivering reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible haulage solutions across the UK and Ireland. Headquartered in Ayrshire, the company operates a modern fleet and an extensive depot network, providing full-load, groupage, and contract logistics services for major retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Renowned for its strong customer partnerships, innovation in fleet management, and commitment to sustainability, Maxi Haulage continues to set industry standards in safety, service, and performance.

Picture left to right: David, Robert, Lindsay, Alan, Val, Joseph and Darrick from Wesco Anixter Lichfield.

