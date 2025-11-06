Wesco International: Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: Employee Engagement and Recognition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Read the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here

Employee Engagement and Recognition

We believe that engaged employees are more productive, more innovative and more committed to the company's success. In 2024, we launched an enhanced Employee Engagement Survey, with a 72% response rate globally and we saw improvement across 17 of our 18 measured dimensions.

The survey results provide us with valuable insights into what is working well and where there are opportunities for improvement. This feedback helps us shape our people strategies and creates an environment where employees feel valued, supported and motivated to give their best every day.

Key Highlights from the 2024 Survey:

Ethical Conduct: 86% of respondents indicated that Wesco has a strong commitment to ethical business practices, which is 8% above the global average.

Health and Safety: 85% of employees rated our workplace safety and physical working conditions as favorable, which is 9% above the global benchmark.

Manager Effectiveness: 81% of employees reported having a positive relationship with their managers, with feedback indicating that managers are supportive, respectful and effective in their roles.

Wesco Outstanding Work: (WOW)

At Wesco, we believe in celebrating the achievements and contributions of our employees. In 2022, we introduced the Wesco Outstanding Work (WOW) recognition program, which allows employees to recognize their peers for exceptional performance and behaviors that align with our core values. Since its inception, employees sent out approximately 30,000 meaningful recognitions to show their appreciation for each other's work

The WOW program is designed to create a culture of appreciation, where employees feel acknowledged and valued for their contributions. Whether it's a major project milestone or a simple act of kindness, WOW ensures that employees are recognized for going above and beyond.

In addition to the WOW program, we offer the annual Lean Awards, which celebrate teams and individuals who have successfully implemented Lean principles to achieve significant measurable results. The Lean Leadership Award was created in 2010 to promote leaders that demonstrated Lean best practices and to communicate their success stories. In 2014, the Lean Execution Award was added to honor teams that completed a Kaizen or Lean project resulting in significant and quantifiable business improvement. These awards highlight Wesco's commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

To learn more, download the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.com.

