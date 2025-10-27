

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Monday announced that NOW TV Latino just got better with the addition of Univision, ViX Premium with Ads and over 100 more streaming channels.



With these additions, Xfinity Internet customers can enjoy over 200 live streaming channels, with over 45 Spanish-language channels for every member of the family.



The company added that customers can avail NOW TV Latino for just $10/month till November 11. After that, the price will increase to $15/month to reflect the expanded content and value.



Additionally, customers can get ViX Premium with Ads at $5.99/month value, and Peacock Premium at $10.99/month value included at no extra cost.



Currently, Comcast's stock is trading at $29.49, up 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.



