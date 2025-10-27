London Stock Exchange Group PLC: LSEG Announces Collaboration with Anthropic

LSEG and Anthropic collaborate to make more financial data accessible to Claude for Enterprise customers

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / LSEG today announced a collaboration with Anthropic granting access to data licensed through LSEG products, like Workspace and Financial Analytics, for Claude customers. This will be available through Anthropic's expanded Claude for Financial Services offering - launched today.

This is the latest milestone in LSEG's AI strategy - LSEG Everywhere - which is delivering trusted licensed data to scale AI in financial services. The unparalleled depth, breadth, and quality of LSEG's AI-ready content and taxonomies includes datasets stretching back over decades.

LSEG Everywhere includes the adoption of MCP and involves recent partnerships with enterprise grade AI applications and data platforms including Microsoft, Rogo, Snowflake and Databricks.

AI powered by LSEG's licensed AI-ready content in financial workflows

LSEG is granting access to data licensed through its products like Workspace and Financial Analytics so customers can automate financial analysis. LSEG's AI-ready content will be accessible through MCP in a phased rollout, starting with LSEG Financial Analytics. Following this first release, LSEG will grant Claude users access to more licensed AI-ready content, with initial capabilities launching later this month and additional data categories to follow.

LSEG is setting the standard for secure, scalable AI in financial services with its open, LLM-agnostic, and infrastructure-oriented partnership approach enabling workflows through open protocols such as MCP. This helps customers to minimise cost and custom engineering and accelerate deployment times.

Through this collaboration, LSEG and Anthropic are also embedding mutual lead generation processes. Claude for Financial Services customers can augment their existing data with licences for LSEG's flagship Workspace solution. LSEG is partnering with Workspace customers to secure licensed enterprise access to Claude.

Ron Lefferts, Co-Head, Data & Analytics at LSEG, said:

"LSEG has a long-established reputation for our open, partnership approach and meeting our customers wherever their workflows are taking place. Secure, enterprise grade AI applications, such as Claude, and open standards like MCP are expanding the opportunities for LSEG to build deep partnerships with customers.

"With Claude for Financial Services, our customers can now access LSEG's unmatched financial data and insights to power and scale agentic AI directly within their workflows."

Nicholas Lin, Head of Product, Financial Services at Anthropic, said:

"Combining Claude's intelligence with data and context offers real value. With LSEG's trusted data, Claude is able to summarize earnings calls, scan diligence materials, trigger agentic workflows and surface instant market signals - all with enterprise-grade controls."

MCP integration accelerates deployment, simplifies interoperability and expands LSEG reach

This collaboration builds on LSEG's adoption of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard pioneered by Anthropic. LSEG's MCP server, live in the Claude MCP Partner Directory from Monday 27 October, ensures secure, seamless access to LSEG's licensed AI-ready content.

The Claude MCP Partner Directory provides Enterprise customers with a single point of access to a range of trusted partners and, via MCP, full interoperability with their own AI systems and other third-party applications.

LSEG Everywhere - Our AI Strategy

Artificial intelligence is transforming financial markets. With our unmatched data, infrastructure, and partnerships, LSEG is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this change. Find out more here

