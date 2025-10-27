Regulatory News:

During its meeting of 15 October, the Board of Directors of Carmila (Paris:CARM) took note of the resignation of Mrs Claire du Payrat.

The entire Board of Directors thanked Claire du Payrat for her active contribution to the work of the Board and of the Audit Committee since her appointment on 24 October 2018.

Upon the proposal of the Carrefour Group, validated by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors proceeded to co-opt Mr Sébastien Cayla as a Director, and decided to appoint him as a member of the Audit Committee.

As at 15 October 2025, the Board of Directors of Carmila comprises 12 Directors, including 7 women, thus representing 58% of the composition of the Board.

Biography of Sébastien Cayla:

After five years as an auditor at Mazars, Sébastien Cayla has pursued his entire career in the Finance function within the Carrefour Group.

He notably held the positions of Finance Director of Carrefour Belgium before being appointed, in October 2025, Group Finance Control Director of the Carrefour Group.

INVESTOR AGENDA

18 February 2026 (after trading): 2025 annual results

19 February 2026: 2025 annual results presentation

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2024, its portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion, and is made up of 251 shopping centres with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

