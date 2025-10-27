PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Sets New Monthly Operational Record for 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to report that September 2025 delivered the Company's strongest monthly operational results of the year and the past 12 months, surpassing the previous record achieved in July 2025 at its Callanquitas Mine, operated by its mining partner, Proyectos La Patagonia SAC.

In September 2025, the Callanquitas operation generated gross revenues of PEN 13.09 million (CAD$ 5.41 million)(1) and pre-tax income of PEN 6.41 million (CAD$ 2.65 million)(1), setting a new Company record. As a result, PPX, through its Peruvian subsidiary, earned a NPI of PEN 4.81 million (CAD$ 1.99 million)(1), marking the highest monthly NPI achieved to date.

Cumulative NPI earned by PPX for the 2025 calendar year through September now totals PEN 16.46 million (CAD$ 6.80 million)(1), already exceeding the total earned during the same period in the prior year. This strong performance reflects the growing cash-generating capacity of the Company's flagship Igor Project.

On the development front, PPX continues to advance the construction of its CIL and flotation plant, which is expected to materially reduce mining, transportation, and processing costs once in operation. This key infrastructure investment is designed to enhance profitability and support increased production capacity, positioning PPX for its next phase of growth.

John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "September's record results are a clear demonstration of the strength and momentum of our Callanquitas operation. We are consistently setting new benchmarks, and with our plant nearing completion, we expect further reductions in operating costs and increased production volumes. This is a pivotal moment for PPX as we move toward transforming operational success into sustained growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

(1) Foreign Exchange: 1 CAD$ = 2.42 PEN

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Cautionary Statement:

