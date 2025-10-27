Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

| Key takeaways

A preliminary agreement has been signed to acquire a c. 15,000 sq.m office building in the Gare de Lyon district , a well-established business hub with excellent transport links (Paris' third-largest transport hub; access to metro lines 6 and 14 just 100 meters away from the building)

, a well-established business hub with excellent transport links (Paris' third-largest transport hub; access to metro lines 6 and 14 just 100 meters away from the building) The property is fully let to four tenants , generating €8.9 million of annual rent with an average lease maturity of nearly eight years

, generating €8.9 million of annual rent with an average lease maturity of nearly eight years The acquisition price is €135.0 million including duties (approx. €9,000/sq.m). The transaction will be immediately accretive upon closing, expected early 2026, subject to the usual conditions precedent

The transaction will be immediately accretive upon closing, expected early 2026, subject to the usual conditions precedent A high-quality asset underpinned by strong fundamentals , following a comprehensive redevelopment completed in 2021: large efficient floorplates, flexible layouts, rooftop terrace, and full amenities (bike and car parking, on-site restaurant, cafeteria). No short/medium-term capex is required and it holds top CSR certifications: HQE Excellent, BREEAM Excellent, and WiredScore Gold

, following a comprehensive redevelopment completed in 2021: large efficient floorplates, flexible layouts, rooftop terrace, and full amenities (bike and car parking, on-site restaurant, cafeteria). No short/medium-term capex is required and it holds top CSR certifications: HQE Excellent, BREEAM Excellent, and WiredScore Gold Gecina is leveraging its robust balance sheet and deep market knowledge to acquire high-quality assets at compelling prices, reallocating proceeds from the disposal of mature assets into higher-yielding operations (office acquisitions and developments in Paris-Neuilly)

Financial agenda

02.10.2026: 2025 earnings, after market close

04.22.2026: Annual General Meeting

04.22.2026: Business at March 31, 2026, after market close

07.22.2026: 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027216431/en/

Contacts:

Gecina

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Antoine DUBOIS

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 13

antoinedubois@gecina.fr

Press relations

Glenn DOMINGUES

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr