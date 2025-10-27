Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 octobre/October 2025) - Buscando Resources Corp. (BRCO) has announced a name and symbol change to Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp. (EONE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 28, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 27, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Buscando Resources Corp. (BRCO) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp. (EONE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 28 octobre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 28 OCT 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: BRCO New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: EONE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 28619V 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 28619V 10 5 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 12317V104/CA12317V1040

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)