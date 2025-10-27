

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $227 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.4% to $1.606 billion from $1.186 billion last year.



Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $227 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.606 Bln vs. $1.186 Bln last year.



