

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.074 billion, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $761 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.077 billion or $3.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $7.232 billion from $6.751 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.074 Bln. vs. $761 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.77 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $7.232 Bln vs. $6.751 Bln last year.



