Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 24, 2025 (the "AGSM").

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the board of directors and management. Akshat Soni, Travis Kanellos, Jay Wilgar and Ungad Chadda were all elected as directors. Immediately before the AGSM, Stephen Smith and Dexter John tendered their resignations as directors of the Company so did not stand as management nominees for election at the AGSM. The shareholders also appointed Bassi and Karimjee LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year and approved both the Company's equity incentive plan and stock option plan, all as set out in the Company's management information circular dated September 17, 2025 (the "Circular"), which can be found on SEDAR+. A total of 23,208,682 common shares representing 57.55% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company voted at the AGSM.

The Company deferred the vote on the ratification of the Company's advance notice by-law to address concerns related to the delivery of the Circular and other AGSM materials caused by the Canada Post labour disruption. The Ontario Securities Commission, together with other Canadian Securities Administrators, issued Ontario Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 ("Blanket Order"), which allowed the Company to hold its annual general meeting to conduct "annual business", defined in the Blanket Order as the presentation of financial statements, appointment of auditors, election of directors, and approval of equity compensation plans, without strict compliance with certain timing and notice requirements. However, the ratification of the advance notice by-law fell outside the scope of "annual business" as defined in the Blanket Order and therefore was unable to benefit from the temporary relief thereunder. Accordingly, to ensure compliance with securities laws, the Company deferred the vote on the advance notice by-law to a future shareholder meeting.

"We would like to extend our appreciation to Stephen Smith and Dexter John for their contributions and commitment to CanPR during their tenure on the Board. Their leadership and insight have supported the Company through a period of significant operational growth and strategic execution," Akshat Soni, CEO of CanPR stated. "As we move forward with the newly constituted Board, CanPR remains focused on advancing its core technology platforms, strengthening governance, and executing on its long-term growth objectives."

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR is a technology leader in Canadian immigration administration, providing digital solutions that simplify the newcomer journey. With a rapidly growing user base and a commitment to innovation, CanPR's platform supports clients from visa application through to employment and community integration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Akshat Soni, Director & Chief Executive Officer

CanPR Technology Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

